Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $20,944.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GuldenTrader, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00645410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007769 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,354,887 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, GuldenTrader and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

