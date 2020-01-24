GXChain Trading Up 0.4% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00005186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OTCBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi, QBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

