H Raymond Bingham Sells 625 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $36,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75.

TNET stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,558. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.