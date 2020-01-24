Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,014,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after buying an additional 223,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,584,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

