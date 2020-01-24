Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 209,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $594.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

