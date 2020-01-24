Happycoin (HPC) Market Capitalization Hits $419,549.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $419,549.00 and $64.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.01195689 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034792 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,329,381 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

