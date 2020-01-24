Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,384.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,263.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

