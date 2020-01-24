Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

