Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

