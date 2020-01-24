Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 209 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,384.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,263.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,459.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

