Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,862.70 ($24.50).

LON HL traded up GBX 59.50 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,836 ($24.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,899.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,907.36. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

