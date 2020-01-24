Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

