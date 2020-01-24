Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $8.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,385,107 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

