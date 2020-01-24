Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Harsco from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Harsco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.29. Harsco has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

