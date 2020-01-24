HashCoin (HSC) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market cap of $792,677.00 and $1.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.58 or 0.05516223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.