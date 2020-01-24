Haven Protocol (XHV) 1-Day Volume Hits $107,034.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.89 million and $107,034.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,316.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.01920441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.03709106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00641237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00725392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00100886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010971 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00587894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,513,265 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.