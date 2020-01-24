HBZ coin (HBZ) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $17,523.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

