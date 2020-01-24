HC Wainwright Increases ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $60.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

