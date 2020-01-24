H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $29.04 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

