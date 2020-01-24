Head to Head Analysis: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 158.13 KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $1.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AdaptHealth and KBL MERGER CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 10.72% 0.75%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats KBL MERGER CORP/SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

