Head-To-Head Contrast: BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 7.98% 12.27% 7.61% Deutsche Wohnen 216.71% 14.21% 6.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR $6.16 billion 0.88 $485.61 million N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen $927.68 million 15.63 $2.16 billion $5.74 7.12

Deutsche Wohnen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers cording and marking equipment, digital printing equipment, etc. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

