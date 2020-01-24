Head-To-Head Contrast: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) versus Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Century Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $277.50 million 4.22 $68.32 million $2.69 14.26 Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.87 $36.21 million N/A N/A

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriCo Bancshares and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 28.45% 10.70% 1.44% Century Bancorp 22.36% 12.44% 0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Century Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 69 traditional branches, 9 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

