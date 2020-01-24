Head to Head Review: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Spi Energy (NYSE:SPI)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Microelectronics and Spi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 5 3 0 2.38 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.46, indicating that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 2.90% 2.00% 1.11% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Spi Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.92 billion 1.23 $250.82 million N/A N/A Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.24 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Spi Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

