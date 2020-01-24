Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.44 Million

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $41.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $42.11 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

