HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $114,950.00 and $6,614.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

