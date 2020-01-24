HedgeTrade Trading Up 7.2% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $705.52 million and approximately $780,866.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00028956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

