Helex (HLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,359.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012984 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $77,367.00 and approximately $9,359.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helex has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Helex Profile

HLX is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

