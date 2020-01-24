Hellenic Coin Price Tops $0.0069 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $481,409.00 and $2,895.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 255.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00648667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin.

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

