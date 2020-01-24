Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Henry Schein worth $37,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Henry Schein by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC opened at $71.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,920.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

