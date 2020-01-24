Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

