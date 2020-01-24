Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $26.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $28.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $134.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.54. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.