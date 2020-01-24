Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,011 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up 4.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 248,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,427,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after buying an additional 219,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 143,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HT. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $162,138 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,698. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

