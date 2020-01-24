Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HES. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.42.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,602. Hess has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Jennison Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 913,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 79,195 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates now owns 200,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 275,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $6,302,000. Finally, Alpha Windward lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 20,814.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward now owns 7,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

