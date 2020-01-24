Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 273,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

