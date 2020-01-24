High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, UEX, OKEx and Bibox. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,619,949 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

High Performance Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, DEx.top, Bibox, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

