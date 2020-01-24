HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). HighPoint Resources reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 901,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 4,133,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 605,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 746,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

