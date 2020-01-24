Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% to $2.94-2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.56 EPS.

NYSE HRC opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.