Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 1-2% to $699.9-707.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.04 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.56 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.