Hill-Rom’s (HRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $107.89. 27,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,087. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 598,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

