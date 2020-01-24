Himax Technologies (HIMX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX):

1/23/2020 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2020 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

1/7/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

HIMX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 1,171,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,781. The stock has a market cap of $654.15 million, a P/E ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

