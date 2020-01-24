HOLD (HOLD) Reaches One Day Volume of $104.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, HOLD has traded 69.9% lower against the US dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $120,272.00 and $104.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.03082112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00201858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

