Home Bancshares Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Home Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Home Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of HOMB opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

