Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $627.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Honest has a market cap of $318,464.00 and $627.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.