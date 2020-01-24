Honest (HNST) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $320,149.00 and approximately $4,404.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

