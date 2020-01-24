Honeywell International (HON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

