Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.45. 101,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.