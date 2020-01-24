HOQU (HQX) One Day Volume Hits $149,203.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $314,752.00 and $149,203.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

