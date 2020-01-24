Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.26 or 0.00120732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX and OKEx. Horizen has a market cap of $84.88 million and $1.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00589572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00116291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,269,650 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

