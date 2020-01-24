HorusPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 464.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $786,272.00 and $19.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.03082112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00201858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

