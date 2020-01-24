Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,185 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.47% of Hostess Brands worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 73.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $8,310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,913 shares of company stock worth $16,017,870. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

